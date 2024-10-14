Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 1,651 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 291.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,218 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Syon Capital LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 841,211 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $198,846,000 after acquiring an additional 15,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $250.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $263.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total transaction of $88,529.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,488 shares in the company, valued at $371,077.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $245.15 per share, for a total transaction of $171,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,655. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total transaction of $88,529.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,488 shares in the company, valued at $371,077.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.17.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

