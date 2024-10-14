Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 2,100 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 362.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 159.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 163.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Crown Castle Price Performance

NYSE:CCI opened at $110.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.84 and its 200 day moving average is $104.82. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $120.92. The company has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 229.30%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

