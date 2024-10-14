Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 307.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $190.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.07 and a 200 day moving average of $176.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $201.92.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.14%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Argus raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.44.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

