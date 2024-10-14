Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 869.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 291.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $134.60 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.12 and a 12-month high of $163.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $115.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.24.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The trade was a 3,100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

