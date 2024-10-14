Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Takes Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Get Aflac alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $113.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.96. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $75.07 and a twelve month high of $115.50.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Aflac from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AFL

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.