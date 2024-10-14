Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 128.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,962 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 34.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 897,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 227,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,740,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,659,000 after purchasing an additional 489,187 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 435,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 23,752 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,706,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after buying an additional 334,923 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Lucid Group by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 17,405 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCID stock opened at $3.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.04. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.10.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.30 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 390.39% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. Lucid Group’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lucid Group news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $282,471.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,028,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,368,761.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LCID has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.71.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

