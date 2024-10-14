Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 75.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,248 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,537,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 10,902.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,110,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,536 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 980.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 684,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,785,000 after purchasing an additional 621,336 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 619,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,393,000 after purchasing an additional 241,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,669,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,160,000 after purchasing an additional 209,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $196.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.73.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $164.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.06. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $140.98 and a 12-month high of $221.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

