Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stake Lifted by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,123 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 411.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 63 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $658.00 to $646.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.36.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

MLM opened at $544.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $530.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $559.48. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $389.90 and a fifty-two week high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 30.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.