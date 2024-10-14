Mather Group LLC. Buys 63 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in Align Technology by 53.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 36.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 8.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Align Technology from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Align Technology from $350.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.00.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $222.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $335.40.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $235.33 per share, with a total value of $1,529,645.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,647,366.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

