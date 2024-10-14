Mather Group LLC. Lowers Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Mather Group LLC. cut its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herbst Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.3% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 7,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at about $2,907,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth about $1,453,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE HII opened at $259.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.58 and a fifty-two week high of $299.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $265.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Huntington Ingalls Industries

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.