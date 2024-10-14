Mather Group LLC. Lowers Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 22.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 24,074.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 501,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,647,000 after buying an additional 499,535 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 347,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,503,000 after acquiring an additional 161,753 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,074,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,459,000 after acquiring an additional 143,560 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth $10,141,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 15,061.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 69,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,363,000 after purchasing an additional 69,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HLI. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price target (up from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

Shares of HLI opened at $167.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.45. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.67 and a 1-year high of $167.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 0.66.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.22. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

In other news, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $30,498.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,582.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $1,263,269.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $30,498.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,582.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,717 shares of company stock worth $1,479,513. Company insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

