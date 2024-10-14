Mather Group LLC. Purchases 114 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 411.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on First Solar from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.44.

In other First Solar news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,896. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,757 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FSLR opened at $211.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.97. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.71 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

