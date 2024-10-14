Mather Group LLC. Purchases 256 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Kellanova by 766.5% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,881,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,461 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kellanova in the second quarter valued at $88,065,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kellanova by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,150,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,525,000 after buying an additional 1,130,582 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kellanova during the second quarter worth $63,585,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Kellanova by 117.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,278,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,221,000 after acquiring an additional 689,395 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $80.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.39. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.81.

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Kellanova’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 85.39%.

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $4,486,726.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,986,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,940,387,879.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $4,486,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,986,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,940,387,879.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total transaction of $9,241,118.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,368,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,062,201,136.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,039,715 shares of company stock valued at $79,608,273. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

K has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $63.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Argus cut Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kellanova to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.32.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

