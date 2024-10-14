Mather Group LLC. Raises Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Celanese by 3,933.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $136.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $110.76 and a 1-year high of $172.16.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.33). Celanese had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Celanese from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp cut Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.87.

In related news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total value of $605,459.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,840.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

