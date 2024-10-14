Mather Group LLC. Sells 3,228 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 83.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV opened at $78.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.31 and a 200-day moving average of $77.16. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.