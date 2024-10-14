Mather Group LLC. Sells 886 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $2,046,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 20.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 28,492 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 44.0% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 22,144 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $297,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $16.40 on Monday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.02.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a $0.0897 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

