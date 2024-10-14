Mather Group LLC. Trims Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in MarketAxess by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 7,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 613.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 18,563 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $237.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $204.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $193.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MarketAxess from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.80.

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.63, for a total value of $142,915.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,146.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $278.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $250.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.08. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.42 and a 1-year high of $297.97.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $197.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.07 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 33.71%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.65%.

MarketAxess announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

