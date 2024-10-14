Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,509 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,928 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,482,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,939,000 after buying an additional 488,978 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,391,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after acquiring an additional 234,972 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 139.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 225,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 131,271 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 645.5% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 115,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 99,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MFG opened at $4.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $4.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average of $4.08.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

