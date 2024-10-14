Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696,897 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,726,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,557,000 after buying an additional 4,794,746 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Mondelez International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,497,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,792,000 after buying an additional 2,206,023 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6,311.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,750,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,537 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 231.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,804,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,101,000 after buying an additional 1,260,124 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.41.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.7 %

MDLZ opened at $70.66 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $77.20. The company has a market cap of $94.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 64.60%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

