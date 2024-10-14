MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Holdings Cut by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,408,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,037,000 after purchasing an additional 551,567 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 156.3% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 656,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,222,000 after buying an additional 400,705 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1,098.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 424,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,084,000 after buying an additional 388,979 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 445,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,625,000 after buying an additional 232,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,131,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total value of $39,462.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,425. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.79, for a total value of $872,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,135,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,048,394.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total value of $39,462.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,425. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,896 shares of company stock worth $4,187,260. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.96.

MongoDB Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $292.86 on Monday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.74 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of -104.22 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.65.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

