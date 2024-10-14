M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock Holdings Increased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 54.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank stock opened at $185.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $185.98. The stock has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.75.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 2,471 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $60,786.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,184.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 2,471 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $60,786.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,184.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $172,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,225.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,115,349. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.75.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

