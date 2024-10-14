Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Stock Position Raised by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Nextracker alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Nextracker by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 33,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 78.0% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Nextracker by 5.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,675,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,802,000 after acquiring an additional 84,069 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Nextracker from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nextracker from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Nextracker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Nextracker from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Nextracker in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

Nextracker Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ:NXT opened at $35.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.35. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Nextracker Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $62.31.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $719.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.71 million. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 14.87%. Nextracker’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nextracker

(Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.