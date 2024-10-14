Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $287,000 Stock Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,665,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,665,000 after acquiring an additional 317,770 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,132,000 after purchasing an additional 133,170 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,187,000 after purchasing an additional 23,819 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 646,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 601,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,927,000 after buying an additional 21,447 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $87.07 on Monday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $89.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.15 and a 200-day moving average of $82.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

