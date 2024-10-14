Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $332,000 in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAAA. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.74. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $50.96.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.2641 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.