Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 5,844 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,844 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth $55,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter worth $56,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 80.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.97 per share, for a total transaction of $194,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,833,263.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $36.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $604.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.85 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

