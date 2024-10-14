Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at $1,745,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 10,862.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 32,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 32,045 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,284,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,360,000 after buying an additional 29,743 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 248.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 22,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 13,721.7% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 72,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE:PBA opened at $42.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PBA

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.