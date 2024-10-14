Peoples Bank KS Has $3.12 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Peoples Bank KS lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.1% of Peoples Bank KS’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in Alphabet by 75.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $30,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $230,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,927,257.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $230,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,927,257.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,092 shares of company stock valued at $35,644,136 in the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $163.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.95.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

