Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Purchased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Polaris by 174.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1,931.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Polaris from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Polaris from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson raised Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.18.

PII stock opened at $80.94 on Monday. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.90 and a 1 year high of $100.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.51.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.89). Polaris had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 46.23%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

