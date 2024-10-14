PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPL. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.4% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 79,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in PPL by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPL by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in PPL by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 77,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PPL opened at $31.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.36 and a one year high of $33.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. PPL had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.56.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

