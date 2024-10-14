PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,094 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,593,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,789,000 after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,968,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,864,000 after acquiring an additional 235,826 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 19.6% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,529,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,254,000 after buying an additional 250,937 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 0.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,971,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in PulteGroup by 18.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,085,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,986,000 after buying an additional 168,746 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $139.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.62. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $145.84.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,462.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at $12,043,420.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $15,814,039. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.