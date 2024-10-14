Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Position Increased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,082,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 32,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 108,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,599,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $341,264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 64.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Chemical Trading Up 1.0 %

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $161.60 on Monday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $138.67 and a 52 week high of $221.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.18.

Quaker Chemical Increases Dividend

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $463.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This is an increase from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 29.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Quaker Chemical from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KWR

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.