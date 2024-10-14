Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 474.1% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.4% during the third quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 42,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 50.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total value of $3,429,210.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,063.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total transaction of $3,429,210.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,063.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,692,390. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RJF shares. JMP Securities upgraded Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.36.

Raymond James Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of RJF opened at $129.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.82 and its 200 day moving average is $120.61. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $91.67 and a fifty-two week high of $131.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

