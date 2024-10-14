Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,498,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN opened at $1,015.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,118.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1,039.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $769.19 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REGN. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,015.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $1,077.00 price objective (down previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,119.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

