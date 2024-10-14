Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 399.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 584.2% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,832.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $204.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.69. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.65 and a fifty-two week high of $208.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.86%.

RSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.65.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

