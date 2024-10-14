Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 8.0% in the second quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 29,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 7.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. 4.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RKT opened at $17.74 on Monday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $21.38. The stock has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 253.46 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 13.18 and a quick ratio of 13.18.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.89.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

