Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,336,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,024,000 after buying an additional 420,978 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,354,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,644,000 after purchasing an additional 161,679 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 10.1% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,092,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,752,000 after purchasing an additional 100,318 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,047,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,875,000 after purchasing an additional 63,413 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 239.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 794,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,515,000 after purchasing an additional 560,138 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Rush Enterprises

In other Rush Enterprises news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $2,152,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,371,226.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $634,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,958.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $2,152,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,371,226.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,875 shares of company stock worth $3,422,554 in the last quarter. 12.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of RUSHA opened at $51.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.25 and its 200-day moving average is $47.98. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $34.68 and a one year high of $56.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.20. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Rush Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens started coverage on Rush Enterprises in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

