Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $690,000 in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 382.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,674.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,674.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persio V. Lisboa acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,511.18. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.50.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $170.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.04. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.19). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.30%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

