Simplicity Wealth LLC Boosts Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get LKQ alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 4.6% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in LKQ by 29.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in LKQ by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Justin L. Jude acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.91 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 207,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,281,923.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other LKQ news, Director Andrew C. Clarke bought 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,604.30. This trade represents a 200.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justin L. Jude purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,281,923.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $500,870 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKQ Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $39.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $35.57 and a 1-year high of $53.68. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.28.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.03%. LKQ’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LKQ. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Get Our Latest Report on LKQ

LKQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.