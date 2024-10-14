Simplicity Wealth LLC Buys 1,868 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 12,769 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 450,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,785,000 after purchasing an additional 23,604 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $469,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 37.1% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 57,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $36.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $37.85.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

