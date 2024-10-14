Simplicity Wealth LLC Buys 294 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEUR. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 850.4% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,042,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,321,000 after acquiring an additional 933,008 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,830,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4,018.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 562,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,503,000 after purchasing an additional 549,113 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,997,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,742,000 after purchasing an additional 372,302 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 64.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 439,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,413,000 after purchasing an additional 172,312 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $59.73 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $47.10 and a 52 week high of $61.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.45.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

