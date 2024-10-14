Simplicity Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 51.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,875 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HTRB. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HTRB opened at $34.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.96. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $35.34.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.