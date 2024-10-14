Simplicity Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Simplicity Wealth LLC cut its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 59.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in ResMed by 196.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on RMD. Oppenheimer cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $206.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.18.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.47, for a total value of $233,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $22,369,227.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.47, for a total value of $233,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,369,227.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.56, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,777.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,614 shares of company stock valued at $27,135,217. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $240.51 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $132.24 and a one year high of $255.18. The company has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.61.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

