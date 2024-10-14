Simplicity Wealth LLC Decreases Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Simplicity Wealth LLC cut its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 92.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,373 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 563,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 41.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 112,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 73.0% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 296,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after acquiring an additional 16,599 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $24.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.68. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.45 and a 52 week high of $25.34.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

