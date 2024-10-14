Simplicity Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 58.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,672 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,809,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $584,177,000 after purchasing an additional 69,007 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,191,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,320,000 after buying an additional 233,742 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,605,000 after buying an additional 70,018 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,367,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,478,000 after acquiring an additional 31,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,229,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG opened at $117.36 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $119.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.93 and its 200-day moving average is $105.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to repurchase $3.30 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

