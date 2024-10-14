Simplicity Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 66.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 63,256 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Beacon Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 24,725 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 51,428 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on F shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.72.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $10.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.84. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

