Simplicity Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNEX. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in StoneX Group in the first quarter worth $1,052,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in StoneX Group by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,494,000 after buying an additional 650,911 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in StoneX Group by 341.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 63,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 49,355 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in StoneX Group by 21.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 328,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,758,000 after buying an additional 57,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 252,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,615,000 after acquiring an additional 77,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

SNEX opened at $87.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.26. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.46 and a 52-week high of $88.31.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.80 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 15.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.89, for a total transaction of $303,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,839,839.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

