Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $326,000 Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Simplicity Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 56.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 256.6% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth approximately $520,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $193.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.24 and a 12 month high of $214.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.69.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,650,775.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Baird R W raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.38.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

