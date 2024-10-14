Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $412,000 Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 75.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $473.56.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP stock opened at $502.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $445.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $434.44. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $306.63 and a 1-year high of $502.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.35.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total value of $3,846,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,881.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

