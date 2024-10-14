Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $452,000 Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,916 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Progressive by 45.3% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 21,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the third quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 2.0% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Progressive from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $367.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Progressive from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Progressive from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.53.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $254.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $142.87 and a 12 month high of $260.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

In other news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total transaction of $466,421.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,383.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total transaction of $549,970.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,038.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total value of $466,421.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 974 shares in the company, valued at $213,383.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,512 shares of company stock valued at $33,912,874 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

