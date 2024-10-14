Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $462,000 Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $71.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.59. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $76.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.96%.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,726 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $2,795,242.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,713,657.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,726 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $2,795,242.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,713,657.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 20,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $1,580,163.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,535 shares in the company, valued at $11,672,028.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,921 shares of company stock valued at $5,942,296. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

